LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: GOP's hypocrisy
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: GOP's hypocrisy

I am in need of true meaning of hypocrisy. The GOP has spent a lifetime claiming to be the “party of law and order." So which is hypocrisy — only .0377% of GOP voting against legally issued subpoena, or 0% voting to ensure every legally register voter has the right to vote, or is it certain states blocking legal medical procedures for females, or maybe it is simply refusing to even discuss items like changes to outdated gun laws or bills to create a standardized voting system across the country.

I guess if the GOP has no plans to better our nation, their only other option is to block those that do.

Larry Collier, Crown Point

