I was at the Mishawaka VA clinic the day a veteran took his life. The VA came out on the news and told veterans in crisis to ask for help. The VA approves this help for veterans and then denies all the bills. Because of this, the veterans refuse to ask for future help and end their lives. Also, the Federal Drug Administration overlooked the red flags on the VA miracle drug Spravato as people died on it. The government that says it cares about veteran suicide is the one causing it.
James Yakym, Mishawaka