LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Government shouldn't take away fundamental freedoms

I took umbrage at Antony Davies’ article “Economics View on Vaccine Mandates” printed in the Forum section on Feb. 6. Mr. Davies linking vaccine mandates to economics and property rights is not only radical, but ignorant and absurd. He tries to paint unvaccinated people as unclean and contagions to society, social lepers who should not be allowed to walk around in public.

Hasn’t the delta and omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus taught us that all of us, vaccinated or unvaccinated, boosted or unboosted, are not immune to contracting the COVID-19 variants? Fully vaccinated people are getting the delta and omicron variants, not just once but some multiple times. So vaccine mandates do nothing to protect us from the virus/variants. There is good evidence that they may mitigate the seriousness of symptoms and possibly death, but this can also be said of natural immunity.

Government vaccine mandates absolutely violate our basic human right to choose what drugs we allow to be put in our bodies and what risks we have the right to take regarding our own death and disease. If we allow the government to do this, what will be next? Will it be the closing down of all the liquor stores and burger joints? Clearly, the risks unvaccinated people are taking are to themselves and they have the right to do so.

The vaccines do not stop the spread. Lockdowns do not stop the spread. People who know they are sick and have the common sense to stay home until they have no symptoms stop the spread. My family and I are fully vaccinated. We gave it serious thought and made that choice. However, Americans don’t need or want our government to have the ability to take away any of our fundamental freedoms, especially over our own bodies and our choices of what we put in them. Period.

Debbie Pilawski, Munster

