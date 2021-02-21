LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Graft prompted judge selections

Thus, the now guilty party could go about his business and not have to worry about his arrest for operating while intoxicated appearing on his driving record. I may be off a little with the exact order of the process, but you get the gist.

The U.S. attorney caught wind of what was going on launched an investigation called Operation Bar Tab. The feds, through their investigation, were able to get two judges to resign from the bench, one of whom was also convicted of perjury. The county clerk resigned, one attorney lost his license to practice law and several other people were indicted for taking part somewhere along the line in the scheme. The whole thing reads like a movie script.

Following that, an effort was started to take the judges out of the political arena. The effort was led by Lake County Superior Court Judge Morton B. Kanz, who, along with other judges and attorneys, was successful in getting the current (method) put into law.

I don’t disagree with Judge McDermott on anything except that I believe that merit selection is the best process to select judges. While it’s true that the judges only have to face a retention vote to stay on the bench, I believe that the judges can be challenged at the time of the retention vote by any Lake County attorney for the position, which would bring about an election contest.