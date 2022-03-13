 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Greed causes inflation

  • 0
2019 Letters to the editor stock

If inflation is the cost of materials to make products go up; why are these corporations making so much profit? I think what causes inflation is greed.

Arthur Westkowski, Crown Point

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts