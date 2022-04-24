LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Green is the leader the Region needs

Jennifer-Ruth Green is the leader Northwest Indiana needs. Her proven military experience has not only affected Indiana positively, but America as well.

During this time of uncertainty and chaos, it is imperative to have steady leadership under fire. Over the past few years, it seems like our leaders at every level have failed to live up to their responsibilities. Jennifer-Ruth Green is different.

Leaders like Congressman Frank Mrvan continue to provide failed leadership and do whatever Nancy Pelosi wants done. Jennifer-Ruth has proven she will be a fearless, capable and competent leader and what’s more, she seemingly is everywhere in the district. She attends community events and works hard to represent our concerns.

Jennifer-Ruth will stand for us and make us proud. I encourage all Republicans to vote GREEN in the May 3 primary.

Reggie Rokita, Munster

