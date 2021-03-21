LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Gun control law can target crime

I see that our newly elected U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan voted for the House bill requiring that all firearm transfers — even gifts of heirloom firearms to family members — must be conducted through a federally licensed firearms dealer who will conduct a background check on the recipient, even if the recipient is the donor's grandson.

Well, I suppose the Democrats deem such as commonsense gun control. But we all should prepare for the next commonsense gun control bill likely to emanate from the House, which will likely ban the sale and possibly the possession of all semi-automatic rifles.

Again, such actions are couched in the mantra of crime prevention.

Any brief research will show that the Assault Weapon Ban of 1994 had no effect on preventing crime.

So I have a real crime prevention proposal for our liberal friends in the House and Senate.

How about enacting a law that provides as follows:

If anyone intentionally shoots and kills someone using a semi-automatic rifle, that person will be charged with a federal crime.