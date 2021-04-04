LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Gun lobby pulls legislator strings

The “crime prevention proposal” stated in the aforementioned Letter that — if anyone intentionally shoots and kills someone using a semi-automatic rifle, that person will be federally charged and if guilty executed within 3 months — is patently absurd. And it’s not “if” anyone kills “someone,” it’s “when” somebody kills “a mass of people” again. An assault weapons ban is not a crime prevention proposal. It’s common sense, stop the mass shootings of innocent Americans, legislation. Congress must act now. Let’s see if our conservative friends in the House and Senate have the guts to save American lives instead of kowtowing to the financially driven fear-mongering of the gun lobby who pulls their strings.