LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Guns pose worse threat than virus

I find myself being more concerned about leaving the house due to gun violence than the pandemic. According to the GVA, a nonprofit in Washington, there have been 147 mass shootings in 2021. There is wide support among the American people for gun control measures. The House passed a bill, but unfortunately the Republicans in the Senate are opposed to any gun control measures. Yet oddly enough they oppose a woman's right to choose. Do these tragedies have to fall on their doorstep or will we continue to receive thoughts and prayers?