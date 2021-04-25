 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Guns pose worse threat than virus
urgent

I find myself being more concerned about leaving the house due to gun violence than the pandemic. According to the GVA, a nonprofit in Washington, there have been 147 mass shootings in 2021. There is wide support among the American people for gun control measures. The House passed a bill, but unfortunately the Republicans in the Senate are opposed to any gun control measures. Yet oddly enough they oppose a woman's right to choose. Do these tragedies have to fall on their doorstep or will we continue to receive thoughts and prayers?

Ann Farmer, Whiting

