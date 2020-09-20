LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Halting cost of living increase for injured cops discrimination

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police officers being ambushed and protesters chanting, "we hope they die" should be a warning to every citizen and law enforcement officer. In today's society we have seen protesters attacking our law enforcement officers and in some communities, elected officials standing by doing nothing to protect our law enforcement officers, business and citizens in general.

At present we have cities across this country, defunding or underfunding their law enforcement departments, not just for financial reasons but because they simply do not like law enforcement.

In this county, our public officials are spending tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of your tax dollars to ensure they do not have to provide a cost of living increase to disabled law enforcement officers — a cost of living increase that every other retiree receives.

Do these public officials believe they have the right to discriminate against these men and women who were injured in the line of duty? It seems that equal treatment only applies to those individuals they deem worthy and that discrimination against the disabled is OK, because as we all know, public officials do not pay the legal bill when they lose, you, the taxpayer do!