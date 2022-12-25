 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Hammond ID idea should spark anger

We've seen the stories about thousands of undocumented (many illegally here) immigrants arriving in our major cities. The mayors of the cities are looking to the national guard and Washington for assistance and calling this a humanitarian crisis they can't afford.   

Knowing the financial challenges thousands of poor immigrants are on a city's social services, why would a city like Hammond draft legislation to draw many of these foreign undocumented citizens to the city?

According to a Times story (Nov. 30) councilmen Pete Torres and Berry Tyler are proposing legislation to provide city IDs to those undocumented citizens. 

The citizens of Hammond should be outraged if these two councilmen (with the mayor's support) pass legislation to issue city IDs to someone we have no idea or way to prove they are who they say they are?

Rewarding illegal behavior should not be an option in a country founded upon the rule of law.

Greg Serbon, Crown Point

