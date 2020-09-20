LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Help offered to quit smoking, decrease heart disease risks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 29 is World Heart Day, an annual event that raises awareness about cardiovascular disease. Eating fruits and vegetables, exercising and getting your blood pressure and cholesterol checked on a regular basis are helpful. It is beneficial to avoid tobacco products or quit if you currently use tobacco products.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among Hoosiers. According to the 2014 U.S. Surgeon General’s report, about 24% of coronary heart disease deaths among U.S. adults age 35 and older are due to smoking, and about 34,000 heart disease deaths nationwide are due to secondhand smoke.

It’s never too late to quit smoking. If you use tobacco products and are ready to quit, free help is available from the Indiana Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT NOW or visit QuitNowIndiana.com for more information. For more on or to join Porter County tobacco prevention and control efforts, visit facebook.com/TEPCPorterCounty.

Carrie Higgins, Valparaiso

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0