LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Higher beverage prices on tap, bad for local workers

The past two years have been tough on everyone. On top of trying to keep our families safe, we’re coping with changes at work, school and childcare. Families are dealing with inflationary prices. Local businesses have struggled to stay afloat and a supply chain crisis is making it hard to get basics.

Our legislature should be looking for ways to relieve our burdens, but the General Assembly is considering legislation that would raise prices further and impacts thousands of Hoosier jobs that pay $13.3 million in wages in Porter County and create a $114.5 million economic impact here. House Bill 1109 would impose government price regulations on nearly all non-alcoholic beverages to prevent local businesses from offering price discounts to many stores.

If enacted, this proposal would lead to higher prices for beverages. Sales would decrease, so truck drivers would lose hours. Other industry jobs in bottle plants, production, and warehouses could also be lost. In Porter County alone, more than 650 jobs in grocery and convenience stores, restaurants, and more, all depend in part on beverage sales. These jobs would be jeopardized too. And families across Indiana will have to pay more for the products they buy at the store, no longer be able to take advantage of price discounts that help them manage their household budgets.

You have to ask yourself: Does it make sense for the government to mandate pricing policies on local businesses that prohibit their ability to offer competitive discounted prices? Especially at a time when a worldwide pandemic is causing economic challenges across the state and country, and prices are rising on everything. HB1109 creates a slippery slope that allows government to regulate prices. What’s to stop supporters of this measure from applying it to all sorts of products?

Our elected representatives should be doing everything they can to support jobs and lower prices, not impose government restrictions that could cost jobs and hurt family budgets. House Bill 1109 would be a serious threat to Hoosiers’ livelihoods. It’s a reckless idea we can’t afford.

Harvey Jackson, president Teamsters Local 142, Gary

