Valparaiso University President Mark Heckler eloquently and persuasively writes several opinion pieces annually extolling the virtues of higher education. Most readers presumably agree with him that education, either through a four year college degree or a trade, is vital for success in the 21st century. Unfortunately, Heckler and other leaders in higher education have far too often failed to live up to their own lofty rhetoric.
By allowing tuition increases to far exceed rate of inflation over the past 30 years with no viable explanation for the disparity, university leaders have made higher education cost prohibitive for many families. Nevertheless, Heckler and other university presidents are paid extremely generous salaries. In 2012, the Indianapolis Star reported that Heckler's salary was $394,817.
Also under Heckler's tenure, Valparaiso University School of Law closed. The law school survived the economic challenges of two world wars and the Great Depression. The law school had a well earned reputation for producing competent lawyers. Unfortunately, the law school made the unfortunate decision to admit a large number of unqualified students that led to plummeting bar passage rates and a scathing New York Times article critical of the law school's admission practices.
Although not singularly responsible, Heckler played an unfortunate part in the school's demise. Hopefully, the next leader at Valparaiso University will be more focused on financial needs of the students and their families. Otherwise, the university may sadly follow the path of its venerable old law school.
Jerry Flynn, Valparaiso