LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Hobart shouldn't politicize across telephone system

Recently, I received an automated phone call from the city of Hobart regarding the “Community Prayer for Ukraine.” Normally, these phone calls are reserved for safety information such as storms and snow removal. I support the use of this system for such calls. I do not support the use of the system for such politically tinged subjects as a prayer for enemy combatants.

I am wondering why the city of Hobart did not endorse and advertise a prayer for the following past and current events:

A prayer for the former president of the US.

A prayer for peace in major US cities during the 2020 summer of riots.

A prayer for election integrity.

A prayer for our borders.

A prayer for our police.

A prayer for sane elected officials, especially at the national level.

Most important of these is a prayer for world peace, since the current conflict in Ukraine could easily lead to a nuclear conflict if saner heads do not prevail over the kind of irrationality that has led to the conflict in the first place.

I would ask that Hobart not politicize the automated telephone system with very dangerous political rhetoric. The United States should not be taking sides in this conflict, nor should the city of Hobart.

Timothy Arends, Hobart

