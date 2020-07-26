LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Hoosier cannabis buyers boost Illinois, Michigan treasuries
I have always been a big advocate for not legalizing marijuana, but I am now thinking we need to look at legalizing marijuana in Indiana as we are losing millions in tax dollars to Illinois and Michigan by way of our residents who are crossing the border to purchase this drug. Although illegal, we all know this is happening every day.

We could use the tax proceeds of these drugs to assist our police officers who are putting their lives on the line every day and do not receive the respect they deserve. Another source for these proceeds should be Indiana business owners by eliminating the inventory tax.

These tax dollars could come in handy for a lot of needed funding for various projects. Let's legalize recreational marijuana in Indiana and stay ahead of Illinois and Michigan!

Jeff Bridegroom, Chesterton

