Sen. Todd Young and Sen. Mike Braun are standing in the exact moment that history is being made. This will forever be talked about in the classrooms of future generations. Young and Braun have to stand up for this country!
If anyone in this great country ignored a congressional subpoena they would be held in contempt and thrown in federal prison. That is how the government is set up. So it's balanced so no one group can run away with power.
Young and Braun can't then say that they weren't allowed to call witnesses that had nothing to do with the president's supposed crimes. Biden had nothing to do with Trump pressuring Ukraine.
My elected officials have to go into these proceedings with an open mind. I urge them not to follow party lines and say I'm done. They need to do their job.
Nathan Stewart, Valparaiso