I was thrilled to see the article Feb. 5 ("Saving Lake County 30x30") about the residents approaching the Lake County Council about a resolution committing the county to the goals of the 30x30 Campaign for Nature. I hope the council adopts the resolution.

There are numerous benefits to restoring and protecting more land, chief among them is water quality. If your waterways are healthy, you will have healthy wildlife. We can always use more land for recreation too. Nothing is better for clearing your brain than a nice walk in the woods.

The 30x30 initiative could restore and manage large tracts of natural lands that would be the heart of conservation efforts and be linked by trails and green belts along all the streams, ditches and rivers.

There are a lot of beautiful oak woodlands and neglected wetlands around Lake County that are not managed or protected.

A new aspect that could provide multiple benefits would be to incorporate most of the retention ponds in the county into a network of areas managed by the drainage board and parks departments. Most are neglected by their land owners who know little about managing wetlands and water. They can provide improved water quality, less flooding, and more wildlife habitat if managed properly.

Google “Campaign for Nature” for more information on 30x30. Let’s do it.

Jim Sweeney, Schererville