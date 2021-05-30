LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Hospital reason betrays mission

I am an American. I try to live with a moral imperative: don’t break the law, pay my fair share of taxes, pick up trash in the street, help others in need, and the like. I am also a capitalist. I do what I can to make more money today than I had yesterday. I take care of my means of production: my business and its environment, its inventory, my clients and my employees.

The other side of that coin is the not-for-profit world. These organizations pay no taxes, and often have as their main priority the betterment of society, not filling their pockets with coin. One example is our government, it makes no profit when building sewer systems and roads. Another is the church.

When a government official becomes corrupted and puts profit before the public, we take that official to court and often to jail. When the church behaves in a capitalistic manor, they should also pay a penalty, as well as have their not-for-profit status revoked.