LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Hospital reason betrays mission

I am an American. I try to live with a moral imperative: don’t break the law, pay my fair share of taxes, pick up trash in the street, help others in need, and the like. I am also a capitalist. I do what I can to make more money today than I had yesterday. I take care of my means of production: my business and its environment, its inventory, my clients and my employees.
The other side of that coin is the not-for-profit world. These organizations pay no taxes, and often have as their main priority the betterment of society, not filling their pockets with coin. One example is our government, it makes no profit when building sewer systems and roads. Another is the church.
When a government official becomes corrupted and puts profit before the public, we take that official to court and often to jail. When the church behaves in a capitalistic manor, they should also pay a penalty, as well as have their not-for-profit status revoked.
Franciscan Hammond is a nonprofit, Christian (Catholic) organization dedicated to helping the society at large, especially the poor and those who cannot help themselves. They pay no taxes, and by definition are not capitalists. However, they are planning to tear down a huge portion of their hospital in Hammond because they claim they are not making enough profit there. This is a gross violation of their charter. They have placed profit ahead of the public.
Do the Franciscans want to be capitalist? Then they should pay their fair share of taxes and be held to capitalist rules. Do they want to claim Jesus as their leader and live by Christian imperatives? Then they should not be allowed to unilaterally abandon a huge physical presence in downtown Hammond with profit as their reasoning.
A famous politician recently said “it takes a village” to succeed in today’s world. This means that all of us need to help each other in proportion to our abilities. Abandoning Hammond in the name of profit is the exact opposite of being a member of our village.
Please prove that I am wrong, Franciscan Hospital and stay in Hammond.
Raymundo Garcia, Hammond