LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Hospital's move sad but necessary

It is sad to see the former St. Margaret Hospital having to go through the change management has laid out for the future. But the facts are the hospital was built years ago when energy prices were not as high as they are today. I worked there and going through many of the enormous hallways and many other large areas that have to be heated and cooled and maintained, it is just not feasible. I don't feel Mayor Mc Dermott is being fair by instigating a movement that is based on leaving the area without care for the people because it is not an affluent city. If you take emotion out of any problem and just deal with the facts of the cost issues, it really isn't fair to vilify what the governing board has decided. This has to be done to remain viable.