To set the record straight, I am not against having a community center. I am concerned about borrowing $24 million to pay for it. And I am equally concerned about how the town, who seems to struggle with paying for decent raises for its employees, repairing roads, fixing streetlights, removing blighted buildings, and offering any type of town identity or beautician program can spend this amount of money on one project.
I cannot help but wonder that if the amount of effort and time, participation between various boards and commissions, and the design of creative financing required to pull this off, could have been done to fix or repair other issues in town.
This project has merit, but it feels like something that should be done only after other basic services have been accomplished. There are areas of town that don’t even have one park for residents to enjoy. If our goal is to build community, which I support, perhaps we should begin one neighborhood at a time.
My opinions are as a resident of a town, someone on the outside. I look forward to being on the inside soon as I take the oath of office for Town Council. I want to be educated about this project, the ongoing expenses to maintain it, and what type of funding the town will have for other services. I don’t want the town to be singularly focused on one project.
Merrillville needs a long-term master plan. I look forward to suggesting the formation of a special committee to start a process to analyze what Merrillville really needs for sustainability, property values, providing a great community, and for attracting pertinent businesses to town. This week the town approved a couple of restaurants and a used car lot. Together they will produce 8 new, I assume part-time jobs. We need to think bigger than that. I look forward to tapping into the experiences of my, soon to be, fellow council members, our town manager and planning department to see what and how we can “market” Merrillville. Filling empty buildings is a good start!
Rick Bella, Merrillville