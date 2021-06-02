LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Huston vague on GOP voting

In the May 30 Forum section of the Times, Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston outlined some of the details of Indiana's new $37 billion budget. He seemed very proud of what the Republican state legislators were able to accomplish. He touted their fiscal responsibility and their "conservative budgeting principles." Indeed, there were many very positive benefits for Hoosiers outlined in the budget.

There's just one tiny thing Huston didn't elaborate on. While he did casually refer to "an infusion of federal dollars," he did not mention that every Republican Representative and Senator from Indiana voted against the American Rescue Plan, which invested more than $4 billion in our state to help stimulate the economy and to recover from the pandemic.

When Huston says in the last sentence of his article that "leadership matters," he certainly isn't talking about the seven House Republican Representatives and two Republican Senators who said no to the American Rescue Plan and to all the aid it would bring to Indiana schools, infrastructure and job training. Not one Republican from Indiana had the courage to vote for the state of Indiana, for our teachers, for our workers, for our economy.