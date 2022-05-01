LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: IDEM must defer decision on Fulcrum

What Kay Nelson’s blizzard of statistics praising the proposed Fulcrum Centerpoint project (Gary’s Green Economy is Poised for Significant Growth, April 24, 2022) in Gary fails to mention is the added pollution and environmental burden it will bring to the historically unequal and unfair environmental impacts the people of Gary have already experienced.

Everyone supporting this project ignores the fact that the 1,000 jobs — which no one disputes are important (if they even go to Gary residents and whose wages are unlikely to be spent in Gary) — will be temporary. They will be gone when the plant is built but the pollution will remain, making Gary’s air even more unhealthy than it already is.

To date, Fulcrum, for all its promises has never produced a single gallon of its promised fuel after eight years of trying to get its Sierra plant operational. Meanwhile, the reality of this garbage (from outside of Gary)-to-fuel plan is that approximately 125 trucks daily will make round trips down Cline Ave and the feedstock they carry will be one-third plastic waste.

If there should ever be a fire at the site, (as there was only last year at a plant also using gasification technology in Ashley, Indiana), burning plastic produces dioxin, a cancer-causing toxic chemical. And, Fulcrum has no comprehensive environmental response plan with first responders in case of any accident, spill, fire or other incident.

The cheerleaders for Fulcrum have made it very clear that once again they are willing to trade the known environmental health impacts on the people of Gary for pie-in-the-sky promises from a company that hasn't shown it is capable of making good on any of them.

It’s time to say enough. IDEM must defer its decision on Fulcrum’s air permit application until the Sierra plant has become fully operational and is actually producing the jet fuel it says it can.

Lin Kaatz Chary, member, GARD (Gary Advocates for Responsible Development)

