LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Illinois coverage welcomed

Not long ago, The Times decided to return to covering our Illinois neighbors, an excellent move in my view! My family lived in Calumet City until I was almost five, when we moved from the 200 block of State Street, just on the edge of the infamous "Sin Strip", to the 800 block of State in Hammond about 1.5 miles to the east. The rest of my life until I graduated high school, it seemed we were in Cal City at least one day a week visiting relatives.

We went to some restaurants there. We shopped there. We were there often. My first assigned route for my first real job as an ice cream man was in Cal City between State Line and Burnham. Later in life when we moved back to Northwest Indiana from California, my company, Neighborhoods Inc., did many, many successful projects there.

I have personally known the past four mayors there, including newly elected Thaddeus Jones.I have more relatives who attended TF North than attended Hammond High! So, I was happy to see Illinois coverage renewed, especially seeing that one of your veteran ace writers, Mike Clark, is covering top stories.

Thanks for keeping us informed about our neighbors just across the border.

Keith Speaks, Highland

