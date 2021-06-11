LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Immigration policy could boost workforce

Help Wanted signs are everywhere. While scholars see some effect from the pandemic era stipends, there is a broad consensus that the problem actually started several years ago: our population growth is the lowest since the Spanish Flu of 1918. We just don't have enough workers to support a strong economy. Three factors determine population growth: birth rate, death rate and immigration. Immigration is the factor that a nation can most directly control.

In the meantime, tens of thousands of workers are languishing behind barbed wire in the immigration camps. This nation needs to update its immigration policies to deal with the realities of the 21st century. Canada and Australia admit twice the number of immigrants that we do. An enlightened policy could bolster our workforce, targeting industries and locales that need the extra help. More workers. More folks buying stuff. A win for all.