I take exception to the position taken by the Times in its editorial entitled "Canceling Classes Isn't The Answer." By your own admission, Indiana teachers are underpaid, and we have a statewide shortage of them. You also failed to mention that teachers were not the only people participating in the rally in Indianapolis. Many school superintendents, principals, and citizens who care about public education were represented at the rally as well. The real shame is that our governor decided to flee the state rather than to give them an audience. Open your eyes! School corporations all across this state were represented at this rally — not simply teachers, but school corporations, which includes board members. The day has not been lost. It will be made up. But, these folks sure got your attention. And, the squeaky wheel still gets the grease!
Steve Cronk, Valparaiso