LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: In media, life goes on

One of my first “life goes on” moments happened when my favorite disc-jockey, Art Mann left WJOB-AM in Hammond.

Over 50 years later, I feel the same watching so many Chicago journalists leave their jobs. Some leaned right politically, others, left. They were too far one way or the other for certain readers, but I found all their views worth considering.

Our attention will eventually drift back to the on-going WGN Radio/TV/Nexstar saga, but I’m taking it one “life goes on” event at a time.

If you’re old enough to remember former Chicago radio/TV critic Gary Deeb, you know that change is constant in print and on-the-air as he observed in the 1970s. The difference is that in 2021, change happens quicker among non-media professions too. Print and electronic media no longer stand out from other businesses in showing employees the door.

In retirement, I define nostalgia differently than I did during the Art Mann days. A thicker skin reminds me that media moguls make impassive bottom-line decisions regardless of reader/viewer/listener concerns. They’re betting that after losing our favorite writer/anchor/disc-jockey, we’ll simmer down and life will go on.

And they’re right.

Jim Newton, Itasca, IL

