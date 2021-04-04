LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Indiana is better at offering shots

Who ever thought Indiana would be more organized than Illinois with the COVID vaccines?

My mom, who lives in Lansing and is on oxygen, cannot get a COVID vaccine appointment to save her life. We have been trying for over a month.

Closest place is South Suburban College for the entire area. She received an email with a code to get a vaccine at South Suburban. When we logged on, the site said there were 31,000 people waiting and only 2,000-25,000 vaccines available.

Making a 76-year-old senior on oxygen walk from the parking lot to the doors would make her pass out. Do we have to rent a wheelchair for one day? Give me a break!

Walgreens website, when you put the ZIP code in says they have appointments. But once you put all the info in — when you put authorization code in, it says it's wrong when it's not — it tells you there aren't any appointments in the area.

What is the mayor of Lansing doing during this vaccine crisis? One site for vaccines for the people of Lansing? Seriously?

This is one time I wish my mom lived in Indiana.

Vicky Koegel, Dyer

