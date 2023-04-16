The April 4 article about Lake County Parks buying 100 acres in Schererville was welcome news. I will always support protecting more open space. This is especially needed in Indiana where only about 5% of the entire state is publicly owned.

That’s it, 5%. Every national park, national forest, and wildlife refuge, every state park, nature preserve and hunting property, and every county and local park in Indiana. Five percent.

The $25 million from the DNR’s Next Level Conservation Trust is much appreciated but let’s face it, $25 million is not a lot of money. Indiana has 92 counties, 36,420 square miles, and 6.8 million residents. That $25 million won’t go very far at all.

To grow the public land base in Indiana by 1% would require acquisition of 230,000 acres of land. You do the math.

Indiana needs to get serious about protecting more land. Missouri and Minnesota dedicate a portion of their sales tax to buy land for conservation and a bunch of states have generous annual allocations to restore and protect nature. I think a small part of every development dollar should go into a fund to protect more land.

It is a quality-of-life issue. Please talk to your elected officials and ask them to make a commitment to protecting more land in Indiana.

Jim Sweeney, Schererville