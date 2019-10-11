Green energy sources are becoming cheaper than fossil fuels, which are undeniably heating up the planet, and we quickly need to build an infrastructure to support them. In the ’40s in Gary, which had steel mills and coal-fired power plants, you could look up to the sky at night and see thousands of stars. As more and more vehicles hit the roads, fewer stars we're visible. During World War II the planet’s temperature spiked because of the hell unleashed by combatants. To deny that humans are causing an increase in the planet’s temperature is boarding on criminal.
Robert Rusbasan, Dyer