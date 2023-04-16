Enough already! Once again the planned Memorial Opera House renovation and updating is being disputed. The highly anticipated and much needed revival of this county treasure is being reevaluated by the newly elected Porter County Commissioner, Barbara Regnitz. Her proposal to lease the former sheriff’s residence is absurd. That structure is instrumental in modernizing and creating much needed space for accommodating Opera House patrons as well as adding much needed office space for the Opera House employees.

The Opera House is a unique functioning part of Porter County’s cultural history. The funding has been allocated. The plan for renovations has been thoroughly reviewed. Why even continue this conversation at this point?

If the county does not want to invest in this asset for our citizens to enjoy and embrace, they should sell it. I would think the city of Valparaiso or another entity would be thrilled to have an opportunity to invest in this historical landmark.

Jennifer Harkel, Valparaiso