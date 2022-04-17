 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Investigate the Bidens

  • 0
2019 Letters to the editor stock

Now, we know that Joe Biden and/or his close family members have received millions of dollars from both Chinese interests and Russian interests. Why did Chinese give the Bidens millions and Russians give the Bidens millions if it was not to influence Joe Biden?

The wife of the Mayor of Moscow gave the Bidens over $3 million. Are the Mayor of Moscow and his wife so rich that they can give the Bidens over $3 million? And why did they give millions of dollars to the Bidens? Was the wife of the mayor just acting as an agent for Vladimir Putin who is a billionaire? Did Putin give the Bidens millions of dollars so that when Russia attacked Ukraine, Joe Biden would drag his feet about giving Ukraine the weapons that it needs to defend itself AND strike back at Russia to make Russians want peace?

If the Bidens did take money from Russia to influence Joe Biden to give Ukraine only little weapons, then Ukrainian blood is on the hands and wallets of the Biden family. I want this possibility investigated by a special counsel. I hope you do, too.

People are also reading…

Woodrow Wilcox, Dyer

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts