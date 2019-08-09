I am enraged! What is wrong with the leadership of our country? This weekend, 29 Americans were gunned down in the streets of our country. When will our leadership act to help alleviate the scourge of gun violence in America? Their “thoughts and prayers” are not working.
After 20 children were gunned down in Sandy Hook, nothing happened. After 58 were killed at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, nothing happened. There have been 250 mass shootings in America since January 1st; this is incomprehensible!
In March, 51 were killed in a Christchurch mosque. Within weeks, the political leadership of New Zealand revised their gun laws to address the issue. Why can’t we do the same? The answer is the gun lobby and the NRA.
I urge everyone to contact Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young to demand a ban of public ownership of assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines.
Kevin Ledbetter, Valparaiso