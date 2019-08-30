Rep. Pete Visclosky and Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun were elected to do the work required by we the people. It’s time to secure our votes — paper ballots.
It’s time to save the Earth and all creatures and plants. It’s time for gun reform. It’s time to protect a woman’s rights over her own body. It’s time to help people who cannot help themselves. It’s time for universal health care. It’s time for Visclosky, Young and Braun to put #MoscowMitch in check.
We the people are done waiting for our elected officials who are bought and paid for by the NRA, corporations, etc. to do their jobs. The "president" is truly unfit to hold the office. His tariffs have led us into recession. Many still have not recovered from the recession caused by the big banks under Bush 2’s watch.
It’s time for a federal minimum wage of $15 per hour. It’s time to tax corporations and the ultra wealthy who don’t pay their fair share, yet we the people are taxed to death. It’s time for them to do their job. We will remember what they did or did not do at the voting booths.
Linda Degnan, Crown Point