As many may be aware, on Nov. 19, several NWI schools will be closed to allow teachers to attend a rally at the Statehouse. Some detractors have accused teachers of using children as pawns, while others have simply said that it’s a waste of time.
Nov. 19 is not about using children as pawns. Nov. 19 is about the legislators of our state using children as pawns by forcing them to be guinea pigs in unproven, expensive high stakes testing year after year. Nov. 19 is about saying that hours upon hours of testing is not okay for children.
Nov. 19 is about a flawed funding system that takes away from public education. Nov. 19 is about all the communities that have passed referendums. Nov. 19 is about all the communities who have failed referendums. It is about a government that forces cash strapped taxpayers to reach into their pockets simply to keep their beloved community schools alive.
Nov. 19 is about our rural and urban schools getting hit harder and harder each year. It is about the schools with high numbers of children living in poverty getting less and less funding each year. It is about our state's refusal to acknowledge that for many children, caring teachers and welcoming schools are the only safe place many children have.
It is about a system of low teacher pay that has left Indiana with vacant teaching positions and children without quality educators.
Nov. 19 is about the movement to privatize education within our state. A movement that harms students, teachers and communities. It is time to show up and make our voices heard. Nov. 19 is about all of us who are invested in education and know the children in our state are worth the fight.
Erin Charpentier, Hebron