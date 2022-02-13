LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: It's time to come together to address nation's root solutions

If I sound a bit upset composing this letter to the editor it's because I am. As a retired Federal law enforcement officer who dedicated 30 years of service to help free minority communities of the overwhelming violence plaguing them, I am appalled at what I see happening in our society today.

My catalyst to speak is the epidemic numbers of minority violent crime victims and the attempted murder of a friend and former colleague, Gary Police Sergeant Bill Fazekas, while performing his duties on Feb. 7.

What pushed me over the edge was the revelation that Snoop Dog and Dr. Dree will be the halftime "entertainment" at the upcoming Super Bowl. I ask that everyone considering watching the game pull up the lyrics to the song "187" authored and performed by this duo. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every sponsor of the event should be ashamed of themselves!

With the above perspective, I suggest it is time for all citizens and minority leaders who truly desire people of all colors, creeds and nationalities to share in the opportunities this nation offers to come together in honest dialogue and effort to address root solutions ... personal responsibility, nuclear families, parenting, work ethic, education and employment.

Whether for personal, political, financial or academic gain, those blaming the sins of the past, authoring racial theory, demonstrating, tearing down a few statues or throwing trillions of tax dollars into a "welfare" system, offer no unity, healing or lasting solutions.

Chuck Grelecki, Crown Point

