LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: It's time to free Kash Kelly

He has a wife and small daughter whom he hasn't seen in a year for whom he was the provider. He used to have a successful social media podcast steering our youth away from gang activity.

Now, he languishes in the D.C. Jail, awaiting his preliminary hearing on two misdemeanor charges for walking through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. His real crime? Being a black American who supports the former President, Donald Trump. And, of course, there's no bail, either. Write a letter, to Kash, to his wife, to the court, to your Congressmen. Ask them to free Kash Kelly.