 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: It's time to free Kash Kelly

  • 0
2019 Letters to the editor stock

Kash Kelly had turned his life around after being involved with the Latin Kings street gang.

He has a wife and small daughter whom he hasn't seen in a year for whom he was the provider. He used to have a successful social media podcast steering our youth away from gang activity.

Now, he languishes in the D.C. Jail, awaiting his preliminary hearing on two misdemeanor charges for walking through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. His real crime? Being a black American who supports the former President, Donald Trump. And, of course, there's no bail, either. Write a letter, to Kash, to his wife, to the court, to your Congressmen. Ask them to free Kash Kelly.

Thomas Bakken, Schererville

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts