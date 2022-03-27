LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: It's time to reset world chess strategy

Chess playing is the national past time in Russia. Ukraine was an integral part of the Soviet Russia for generations. The Bidens have economic ties to Ukraine. The president of Ukraine proposes that a new organization of Nations be created to keep world peace and to provide aid to disaster regions ... all within the response time of 24 hours.

In chess strategy, a small pawn (Ukraine) is very valuable to block or as bait.

This past year, the media has brought George Soros, global elite, the great reset and the One World Order out of hiding. Global economic sanctions quickly were applied. How and why?

My opinion: Nations, the United Nations and NATO have been held back from helping struggling Ukraine and now perceived as needing to be replaced by a more effective world body. World wide health, economy and war fears are the tools to reform power over the world's humanity. The Reset also believes the world's population must be reduced. By what standard? We are in a dangerous time.

Jim Petro, Gary

