LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Jobs aren't the only thing Democrats delivered

I’m writing in response to Dan Carden’s article ("Democrats say they’ve delivered jobs, infrastructure” to Northwest Indiana, April 30). Wake up people! They’ve also delivered high inflation, higher prices on food and gas, supply and food shortages, and an open border where hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from all over the world are coming into our country unvetted and not vaccinated during a pandemic.

How can Democrats think getting some federal money for infrastructure will “propel them to victory in November” when all of these other crises are going on, all of which are due to this current Democratic administration?

I also don’t understand why McDermott feels that the main job of our representatives in Washington is to “bring some stuff back home.” That is so short sighted. We send our representatives to Washington to do so much more than that. We send them to represent our views and our Midwestern values as “We the People” and to vote for legislation that strengthens our country as a whole, not divide it. Our representatives should be doing something about all the crises and issues facing not only our state but our country, not just looking for “stuff to bring home.”

The reason Senators Young and Braun and our seven GOP congressmen voted against the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is because a very small percentage of it was for infrastructure, it was too big, and it added too much to our debt. Now, due to all the spending and this Democratic administration’s terrible economic policies we are facing all of this including a recession the likes of which we have not seen in decades.

Thanks Democrats. See you in November.

Debra Pilawski, Munster

