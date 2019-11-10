Thursday, Nov. 21 is the Great American Smokeout, a day set aside by the American Cancer Society to encourage smokers to give up tobacco, at least for one day, and to think about quitting for good. These days, most people have a pretty good understanding of the harms caused by cigarette smoking, but about 1 in 5 Indiana adults still smoke. The effect of this high smoking rate threatens the health not only of the smokers themselves, but anyone else who comes into contact with their second- and third-hand smoke. Smokers, and those exposed to their smoke, have a high risk of developing lung cancer, heart disease, and many other types of cancer. Smoking also increases the damage of chronic diseases such as diabetes and asthma and can increase the risk of strokes.
We can support Hoosier smokers attempting to quit by encouraging participation in the Great American Smokeout on Nov. 21, and also through free resources such as the Indiana Tobacco Quitline. Indiana residents ages 13 and over can contact the Quitline at 1-800-Quit-Now or www.QuitNowIndiana.com. Quit for your own health, or to help prevent the next generation of children from starting to smoke. Quitting now may save the lives of your children and grandchildren!
Let's all work together to make Indiana a healthier place to live!
Don Spears, chair of the Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition of Porter County