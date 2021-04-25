LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Judges shouldn't shield rogue cops

In watching the recent trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, it brought back some old memories of the abuses I was subjected to by certain Valparaiso police officers. In March 1991 we had a civil rights trial in the U.S. District Court in Hammond, Indiana. James T. Moody was the judge. Moody refused to allow the testimony of a Valparaiso Police Department officer who was prepared to testify about conversations he had personally heard between Valparaiso police officers scheming to falsely arrest and brutalize me. Moody even refused to let me play a real time tape recording of a false arrest where the Valparaiso officers were laughing and even stated “I’m goin’ to get the son-of-a-bitch. F--- him.” Moody also refused to let me show the jury the evidence of prior acts of corruption and the many citizens’ complaints against the Valparaiso Police Department. This is the very reason that out-of-control rogue police are out there doing what they are doing in abusing people as was shown in the Chauvin trial.
Moody is a relic of a bygone era where there were no cellphones to record police abuses against people, so judges such as Moody were able to comfortably protect rogue police without such evidence of audio and video recordings. We are in a new day and age today as was shown in the Chauvin trial where such evidence makes it very difficult for ... judges to protect rogue police. The public is now much more informed about what I have been saying for a long time, that we have a very serious problem in our country with out-of-control rogue police.
The Chauvin trial showed the country just how important it is to show the evidence to the jury. Until such time that judges such as James Moody, who would rather protect corrupt police than allow juries to see the evidence of police abuses against people are flushed out, the unfortunate killings and abuses such as what happened with George Floyd will continue to go on.
Brian Vukadinovich, Wheatfield