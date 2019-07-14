News reports have shown recent unwarranted criticism by some Democrat politicians regarding the alleged excessive cost of the most recent Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C. This truly exceptional celebration was said to cost about $2.5 million. A bargain, actually, for those of us who care for our country and respect and support our military forces. They deserve much more respect than just this celebration, but it was a great rousing event.
However, where is similar criticism from these same detractors when an additional $4.59 billion, yes billion, of our taxes were appropriated to care for illegal aliens now storming our southern border?
Another double standard by some politicians when it comes to allocating tax dollars we send to Washington.
Byron Wilson, Wanatah