LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: June 2 balloting will jeopardize health if not all using PPE
As a potential election worker for the upcoming primary, I am being asked to work in unsafe, possibly life endangering conditions. The PPE proffered on Secretary Lawson's teleconferencing call today suggested that Purell, a mask and gloves are sufficient to protect me and my fellow co-workers. Really?

The mask protects the voters from ME. What protects me from THEM? While lauding front-line health and safety workers, let's pause to consider what election workers are being tasked with. Gov. Holcomb, protect your voting personnel. Masks and social distancing for all or count me out on June 2!

Karen Kroczek, Munster

