LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Justices to rein in bureaucracy?

During the last week of October a news item buried in msn.com should have been the headlines on all media news. This carries the most important impact on political power during my 82-year lifetime. The modernist left have been trying to negate the judicial branch of the United States government to prevent its consequences.

The Supreme Court has accepted a case challenging Congress's use of delegated authority and policy making through federal agencies. In essence, the legislative branch is going to be examined to see if it is passing specific laws with clear limits and budgets.

Why is this so important that the highest court accepted the case? Because Congress has since the 1930s created countless federal agencies controlling America. Up until the 1930s Depression, Congress and the government made laws which generally were specific and enacted by our capitalistic system.

The Depression affected American citizens and, worldwide, most of the people in major countries. The American solution was the New Deal by Roosevelt. The government based it's budget on socialist type work and handouts to the people. Several European countries also changed their governments to militaristic socialist styles. Within a decade they and we clashed in World War II.