LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to Forum, Sheppard

The Forum Section in Sunday's Times was exceptional. There was the funny juxtaposition of the front page articles — one about the dangers of vaping and smoking and the one next to it about legalizing pot (smoking).

I really enjoy Korry Shepard's history articles. If you have not hired this man, do so now before some other paper picks him up. He is the next Archibald McKinlay. His articles about Gary's history are spot on. I also enjoy local history and feel he puts it into a perspective that all can appreciate.

Star Parker, Scott Shellady and Armstrong Williams had solid columns giving us a lot to think about regarding the present and future of our country.

J.Mark Powell's column was a fun look at history not usually talked about.

This is exactly what newspapers need to bring to us ... EVERY day! Thank you.

Sandi DeVries, Merrillville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0