In an Oct. 24 article written by Times reporter Olivia Heersink, “Racist graffiti found at state park pavilion,” Heersink quoted park official Marty Benson and Jim Sweeney, co-founder of Dunes Action group.
Benson stated, “We were saddened and disappointed to see it, and do not condone such defacing of state property.” Sweeney stated that he was disappointed at the act of vandalism, but thankful DNR officials were able to clean it up so quickly.
What we found disappointing was the fact that neither of these gentlemen condemned the act of racism. A proper statement from these gentlemen should have been a condemnation of racism and of racist attacks, not only on the act of vandalism.
Beto Barrera, Portage