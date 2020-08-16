LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Lactation consultant at Porter Regional, pioneer, is retiring

After 40 years of dedicated work at Porter Regional Hospital, longtime resident Aleda Waggoner is set to retire in mid-August. Aleda has spent her career on the Mother/Baby unit, supporting and educating new parents of the Region. As the sole lactation consultant for decades, it is safe to say that if you breastfed your newborn, you probably crossed paths with Aleda. She has been a pioneer in the field, and an amazing asset to our community. If you would like to congratulate her on next journey, or share a story of how she has helped you, please feel free to write her. Thank you for all of your help and words of encouragement, Aleda!