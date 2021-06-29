LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Lake an ineffective prosecutor

When discussing public safety, I preface it with I believe in law enforcement when it is done legally, morally and ethically. At the forefront of that discussion should always be the influence and accountability of prosecutors’ practices, which can make or break communities.

My brother was a police officer for 30 years in Chicago, and my husband was a mayor for eight years. It was through them I realized that prosecutors can have more influence over policing than even a mayor. They are the nexus between policing and community relations. Changes in prosecutor conduct causes changes in policing.

John Lake is LaPorte County's prosecutor and top law enforcement agent. His statements affect the reputation and safety of our county, and as voters, it is our responsibility to dissect them.

Since he took office, crime has skyrocketed. He stated he would prosecute more cases, but data has shown that does not reduce crime.

He explained that one of the “three prongs” of a prosecutor’s job is dealing with law enforcement. Prosecutors meet with a team of police officers on a regular basis to establish the tone for policing. Lake is playing a vital role in formulating the strategies for combating crime.