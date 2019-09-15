Once again an elected Lake County officeholder, Judge/Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo, as well as a former County Sheriff, Roy Dominguez, have brought disgrace down upon Lake County.
No, they didn't put ill-gotten gains in their pockets as many before them have done. But they did make headlines all over the country by allegedly driving recklessly in the presence of school children.
Did they do it intentionally? I doubt it. But "zoning out" of your surroundings while driving is arguably as serious as driving while being distracted by a phone or some other item.
You have free articles remaining.
It could have been another classic example of distracted driving ending in tragedy as it did almost 10 months ago near Rochester, Indiana, when three children from the same family were struck and killed by a distracted driver.
These two gentlemen had better be thanking their lucky stars they are only charged with reckless driving and not reckless homicide.
Thomas Hoffman, Dyer