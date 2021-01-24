 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:Lake vaccination team draws kudos
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:Lake vaccination team draws kudos

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Letters to the editor stock

Just received my first COVID vaccine shot and am writing to compliment all who were involved in setting up and implementing the system for us here in Lake County. Registration was simple and offered multiple sites with openings available. I selected the mental health center in East Chicago. When I arrived at 4:15, I found that parking was ample and I was greeted by a competent staff who confirmed my 4:30 p.m. appointment.

I received my shot on schedule, set an appointment for the second shot, and was asked to remain for 15 minutes to ensure that there was no immediate reaction. I was given written information about the vaccine, COVID, and potential side effects then sent on my way by 4:45. Job well done.

James Banach, Whiting

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts