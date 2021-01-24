LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:Lake vaccination team draws kudos

Just received my first COVID vaccine shot and am writing to compliment all who were involved in setting up and implementing the system for us here in Lake County. Registration was simple and offered multiple sites with openings available. I selected the mental health center in East Chicago. When I arrived at 4:15, I found that parking was ample and I was greeted by a competent staff who confirmed my 4:30 p.m. appointment.
I received my shot on schedule, set an appointment for the second shot, and was asked to remain for 15 minutes to ensure that there was no immediate reaction. I was given written information about the vaccine, COVID, and potential side effects then sent on my way by 4:45. Job well done.
James Banach, Whiting